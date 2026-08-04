Rays May Have Overpaid To Acquire Freddy Peralta From Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays were heading into the MLB trade deadline with a few areas of need on their roster, including the starting rotation, and that was before Shane McClanahan landed on the injured list with a back ailment.

After missing out on Tarik Skubal, who the Detroit Tigers traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Rays pivoted to a deal with the New York Mets, acquiring Freddy Peralta. To complete the deal, the Rays parted ways with three prospects: outfielder Aidan Smith, right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill and infielder Emilien Pitre.

Those players were the Nos. 15, 26 and 27 ranked players in the Tampa Bay system. That speaks volumes to how deep the Rays’ farm system is, as they are all top-20 prospects now with the Mets. Smith is No. 13, with Pitre at No. 16 and Hill at No. 19.

That is a solid haul for a Mets team that was looking to restock ahead of the deadline. So much so, some models barely view the trade as acceptable because of how much value is heading back to New York.

Models believe Rays overpaid for Freddy Peralta

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Baseball Trade Values, the offer is accepted, but it is a major overpay by the Rays. Peralta has a surplus value of $5.6 million, while Smith is the most valuable player in the deal at $8.4 million. Hill comes in at $4.2 million, and Pitre is $800,000.

There are a lot of people who would agree with that model that Tampa Bay paid a premium price for a pitcher who is in the midst of the worst season of his career. Peralta has a 4.99 ERA across 113.2 innings pitched with the Mets.

Some of his underlying metrics are trending in the wrong direction, such as a fastball that is a tick slower in 2026 than it was in 2025. He is around the middle of the plate far too often with a pitch that is getting hit with authority, and his extension isn’t as good as last year.

However, if there is a team that can help him rediscover the All-Star form he showed in 2025, it is the Rays. Their coaching staff has a long track record of getting the most out of pitchers who may have struggled elsewhere.

Today the #Rays reportedly acquired RHP Freddy Peralta ($5.6M surplus trade value) from the #Mets in exchange for OF Aidan Smith ($8.4M), RHP Gary Gill Hill ($4.2M) and 2B Emilien Pitre ($0.8M).



The deal is accepted by our model as a major overpay by Tampa Bay. — Baseball Trade Values (@BaseballValues) August 2, 2026

Whether it is a tweak to mechanics or adjusting pitch usage, Tampa Bay always extracts the most out of hurlers. Coming off a 2025 campaign in which he produced 5.5 bWAR, there probably isn’t much that needs fixing with Peralta; just a few minor tweaks in his delivery could do the trick.

Also, he will be pitching in front of a much better defense than what New York was putting behind him. The Rays are elite at several positions around the diamond, headlined by Gold Glove contender Taylor Walls at shortstop.

An improved defensive group behind Peralta could certainly lead to improved production from the 30-year-old hurler as well.