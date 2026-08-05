Rays Receive Exactly What They Hoped for in Historic Liam Hicks Debut

One of the big splashes that the Tampa Bay Rays made ahead of the MLB trade deadline was acquiring catcher Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins.

Catcher has been a sore spot for the franchise basically since its inception. However, the future looks incredibly bright behind the plate with Hicks under contract for four seasons beyond 2026 and the team having two top 100 prospects, Nathan Flewelling and Caden Bodine, who are also catchers.

While Flewelling and Bodine are a few years away from contributing at the highest level, Hicks is here now, and he wasted no time making his impact felt on the field. The Rays acquired him because of his bat, and he proved why in his debut.

In 2026, he has been tapping into his power stroke more than he did in 2025. He has already more than doubled his home run total from 2025, when he hit only six and had a home run rate of 1.5%.

Liam Hicks has incredible Rays debut

May 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Liam Hicks (34) scores after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the Colorado Rockies in his first game with Tampa Bay, that power stroke was on full display. In his second at-bat with his new club, Hicks launched a ball into right field 402 feet for a grand slam.

It was a historic swing, as he became the first player in franchise history to hit a grand slam in his first game with the team.

It was his 15th home run of the season, pushing his home run rate to 3.6%, which is above the league average of 3.1%.

Day one legend 💪 pic.twitter.com/1igH8ymAfW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2026

That is exactly what the Rays acquired him for: to be protection for third baseman Junior Caminero in the lineup. After Jonathan Aranda drew a bases-loaded walk, Caminero went down on strikes for the second out of the inning.

Earlier in the season, that could have very well meant the end of the team’s rally. But Hicks made sure to pick up his new teammate, giving Tampa Bay a 5-1 lead. It unfortunately wouldn’t last very long because Freddy Peralta struggled in his debut, but the Rays were able to come away with a 9-7 victory in 11 innings.

He would record his second hit of the night in the top of the sixth inning when he hit a double into deep right field, his 10th of the season. The Rockies intentionally walked him in the top of the ninth inning as well after Aranda tied the game with a two-RBI single and Caminero struck out for the third time in the game.

This debut encapsulated what the Rays and their fans can expect from Hicks moving forward. He is going to offer legitimate protection to Caminero in the batting order, something that hasn’t been consistent in 2026.

We shall call him Grand SLiam 😝 https://t.co/qu84GB8eE4 pic.twitter.com/UEdGtwtVwy — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 5, 2026

The team’s approach at the plate of putting the ball in play with low strikeout rates is right up his alley with a 9.4% strikeout rate. And to top it off, he is putting the ball in the air more when he pulls it, resulting in increased power production.

Given what Tampa Bay gave up for him, this could end up being the biggest steal of the MLB trade deadline.