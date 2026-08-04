What the Rays Got Right (and Wrong) at the Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays were very active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, completing four deals and not completely draining the franchise of assets.

It was an incredible job done by the front office, filling needs on the Major League roster that will strengthen the team for the stretch run. The Rays are in a great position to win the American League pennant after the additions they made.

They should be lauded for the right moves they made, but they didn’t check off every item on their to-do list. Here are some of what the Rays got right and wrong during the MLB trade deadline.

Got Right: Taking a Shot on Freddy Peralta

Jul 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay needed starting pitching help, especially after Shane McClanahan landed on the injured list. Rotation depth has been tested since Day 1, and after the Rays couldn’t acquire Tarik Skubal, they pivoted to Freddy Peralta.

He is the perfect fit for this Tampa Bay squad. His performance in 2026 has been underwhelming with a 4.99 ERA and -0.2 bWAR. But last year he led the National League with 17 wins and was an All-Star with a 5.5 bWAR.

That pitcher is still in there and with a few tweaks, his production will tick back up. There isn’t an organization better suited to help get him there than the Rays.

Got Wrong: Didn’t Add an Infielder

Jul 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest weakness Tampa Bay has right now is its offense. Consistency is sometimes lacking beyond Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda. The middle infield is where their bats are weakest, but the team wasn’t able to pull off a deal.

Luis Arraez was linked to the Rays a lot, but he ended up being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Missing out on him was a disappointment, as the middle infield will continue to be a combination of Taylor Walls, Richie Palacios and Ben Williamson.

Not an intimidating offensive trio, and it limits their versatility. But at least they got the job done making an impact with the glove defensively.

Got Right: Acquiring Tyler Wells

Jul 3, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tyler Wells (68) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a bit of a surprising move, Tampa Bay made another deal with the Baltimore Orioles. This time, they acquired Tyler Wells, who has successfully transitioned into being a late-game relief pitcher but has experience as a starter.

That kind of versatility is something the Rays always get the most out of. Under team control through 2027, this was a great addition because all it cost was right-handed pitching prospect Michael Forret, who was Rule 5 Draft eligible this winter.

Turning Rule 5 eligible players into Major League contributors is a great strategy for Tampa Bay to use.

Got Right: Fleecing Marlins For Liam Hicks

Jul 5, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Liam Hicks (34) hits a RBI sacrifice fly against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest move the Rays made was acquiring catcher Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins. That addresses a major need behind the plate, as he can now combine with Nick Fortes as a great platoon; he crushes right-handed pitching while Fortes excels against lefties.

While not the best defensive catcher, Hicks can also play first base and has spent a lot of time as the designated hitter with the Marlins. Under team control for four years beyond 2026, the front office has created a lot of maneuverability.

With Hicks in the fold, could they be more open to using catching prospects Nathan Flewelling and Caden Bodine as centerpieces in blockbuster trades? Hicks could also be the replacement for Diaz as the designated hitter down the road, clearing space for the top prospects when they are ready for the Big Leagues.

Right now, Hicks’s bat is a nice upgrade for a lineup in need of offense. Long-term, he helps immensely as well.