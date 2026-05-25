Rays Rightfully Jump Dodgers in MLB Power Rankings After Strong Week

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to continue another impressive week and are really solidifying themselves as one of the best teams in baseball.

Following another winning week for the Rays, they are now (34-16), with the best record in the American League. Not too many people would have predicted this type of start for Tampa Bay, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Unfortunately, injuries in their outfield are starting to pile up a little, with both Jake Fraley and Jonny DeLuca on the injured list. However, the offense keeps finding ways to score, and the pitching staff for the team is one of the best in baseball.

With a nice lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, Tampa Bay should be thinking about what the plan is going to be at the trade deadline to try to strengthen a couple of areas and push toward the playoffs. However, with another solid week, the Rays continue to be on the rise.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his MLB Power Rankings, and the Rays were able to jump the Los Angeles Dodgers for second place after another solid week.

Tampa Bay Nearly Best Team in Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda | John Jones-Imagn Images

Following a week in which they jumped the Yankees in the rankings, the Rays were able to jump another power this week in the Dodgers. As the two-time defending champions, the Rays even being in conversation with Los Angeles is impressive.

This past week, Tampa Bay went (4-1), and nearly had a perfect week if not for some mistakes late against the Yankees. However, another winning week has rightfully continued their upward trend, and the Rays are proving their legitimacy.

Now, the Rays will be heading into the week with a series on the road against the Baltimore Orioles, and then will be at home over the weekend for three games with the Los Angeles Angels.

The schedule is certainly a favorable one for Tampa Bay this week, and the team will be eying catching the Atlanta Braves for first place in the power rankings. The Braves have played a few more games than the Rays so far, but Tampa Bay could very well have the best record in baseball after this week.

Even though it has been a massive surprise, the Rays appear like a team that is here to stay. If they can get one more good week, they might be number one in the rankings next week.