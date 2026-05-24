Injury to Jonny DeLuca is Significant Blow for Rays' Lineup

As the Tampa Bay Rays look to take what has now become a two-game series against the New York Yankees, the team was hit with another injury.

On Friday, the Rays were able to pick up a big win in come-from-behind fashion against the Yankees. Despite being shut out by Gerrit Cole, the team was able to rally for four runs in the eighth inning and secured the win.

For a team that has the best record in the American League, they are still trying to prove their legitimacy, and beating New York will help with that. Unfortunately, the weather in the Northeast was very poor on Saturday, resulting in a rainout.

However, as the team had the day off, it became clear that the team was going to be losing one of their outfielders to the injured list with a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, that has become a reality with Jonny DeLuca being placed on the injured list.

Hamstring injuries are never a good thing in baseball, and with an MRI still to come, DeLuca could be out for an extended period of time.

DeLuca is a Significant Blow

The Tampa Bay Rays have placed OF Jonny DeLuca (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day IL (retro May 23) and recalled OF Victor Mesa Jr. from Triple-A Durham. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 24, 2026

With right fielder Jake Fraley already on the injured list, the team is starting to look a little thin in the outfield. DeLuca was an important piece for the team as a right-handed slugger, and he helped provide a platoon option for the lefties.

This season, he has slashed .269/.298/.412 with two home runs and 19 RBI. The numbers at the plate have been fairly strong, especially his slugging percentage. While the on-base percentage could be a little higher, he is hitting just under .270 at the plate and has been a solid contributor for the offense.

Where he really shines has been against left-handed pitching this season. So far against southpaws, he has slashed .260/.315/.500 with two home runs and 12 RBI. However, Kevin Cash has been using him a good amount against right-handed pitching as well due to injuries and some poor production from others in the outfield.

With both Fraley and DeLuca out, the Rays are really starting to dig deep into their depth. Victor Mesa Jr. is the player who got the call from Triple-A to replace DeLuca, and he will have some fairly significant shoes to fill.

While Tampa Bay has been playing great, the injuries are starting to pile up. The depth of the organization is certainly being tested, and how they respond will be interesting.