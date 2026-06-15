Rays Set To Face World Champion Dodgers at Sho-Down in Chavez Ravine

Gone is the fresh, hopeful feeling spring brings to every team, including the Tampa Bay Rays, around the league, and in its place resides the long summer grind ahead. With a larger sample amassed, true talent is panning out, and standings are becoming solidified.

Tampa Bay continues to hold steady, though its white-hot winning ways have waned. A series sweep over Boston was illustrative of their pesky winning formula of suffocating pitching and early leads.

Still, a trip to Anaheim once again revealed precarious pitching that tended to melt down in situations. These swings are to be expected in a 162-game season, and as a whole, the Rays are still punching with the big boys.

With the Angels in the rearview, the Rays will hop on the I-5 North and head into Los Angeles to take on the worldbeaters of baseball. Love or hate the Dodgers, there is no denying that they’ve left a profound cultural impact as the team of the 2020s.

Rays set for major test against Dodgers

Aug 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) steals second base past Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ha Seong Kim (7) in the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Their climb from the lows of bankruptcy in 2011 to becoming the marquee brand of baseball is truly unprecedented.

Though they play on opposite coasts, Tampa Bay is not unfamiliar with baseball’s current superpower. The Dodgers’ title-winning ways in the 21st century, of course, began with a World Series matchup in the pandemic-shortened season against the Rays.

The Brett Phillips walkoff and fateful Blake Snell pitching change mark that World Series as one of the more memorable in recent history.

Additionally, there is the enduring string that connects these two franchises in terms of leadership that has directly influenced organizational philosophy. Looking back, there may be no move more historic than former Tampa Bay General Manager Andrew Friedman leaving to take over in Los Angeles.

The first piece of the equation that would become the Dodgers’ dynasty, Friedman brought his analytically savvy ways to combine forces with a large ownership group willing to spend whatever it would take.

Almost like two sides of the same coin, the Rays and Dodgers operate similarly, with the caveat of money creating a cavern between them. Both consistently boast top farm systems in the league, priding themselves on premier scouting that constantly produces young, elite talent.

Rays and Dodgers have major similarities

Apr 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten talks with Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations, prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both have a propensity for developing power arms by letting them trust their stuff, as seen in their willingness to push four-seam fastball velocity.

Facing off, however, Tampa Bay can only do its best to stifle a vaunted Los Angeles lineup that has given pitching staffs nightmares. Possessing a team-wide 121 wRC+, there are really no breaks.

Shohei Ohtani is well on his way to netting his third straight MVP, while the usual supporting cast of Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy has been amazing as well. If their embarrassment of riches wasn’t quite enough, outfielder Andy Pages has transcended into another plane as a top centerfielder after barely clinging to a roster spot in an abysmal postseason performance.

There’s no beating around the bush with this collection of hitters, and Tampa Bay will need to put up runs to match them.

As for the projected bump days, the Dodgers will not have their best for the first two games in Eric Lauer and Justin Wrobleski. That changes when Ohtani and his sparkling 1.06 ERA will throw in the closing match. This heavyweight fight against the Viktor Drago of baseball will surely test the Rays' mettle as a serious contender.