Rays' Shane McClanahan Continues Impressive Streak Against Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to continue their winning ways in what ended up being a thrilling victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Even though he might not have factored in the decision, the Rays received another great start from one of their pitchers.

Following an extra innings victory against the Blue Jays, Tampa Bay has moved to (28-13) on the season and is a staggering 15 games over the .500 mark. It is the first time that they have been able to accomplish that feat since 2023, a year in which they made the postseason.

With the best record not only in the American League East, but the entire AL, the Rays have proven early on that they are a contender. One of the great strengths for the team so far has been their starting rotation.

Despite some injuries to the unit, they have been able to overcome them, and the unit is thriving. Thanks to some good additions in free agency, the rotation has been fantastic. Furthermore, one of the biggest question marks for the team coming into the year was the health of their former All-Star Shane McClanahan. The southpaw missed the last two years because of injuries, and it was impossible to predict what he might have been upon his return. However, as the campaign has gone on, the results have been strong.

McClanahan Has Found His Groove

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As expected, there have been some bumps in the road for McClanahan coming back from missing so much time, but following another performance in which he didn’t allow a run against Toronto, it is safe to say that the left-hander has found his groove.

Overall this season, he has totaled a (4-2) record, 2.27 ERA, and 41 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched. The numbers for the southpaw are extremely strong, and he is looking like an All-Star-caliber pitcher once again.

What has really been encouraging has been his performances of late. In his last four starts, he has not allowed an earned run, which is a streak spanning 21.2 innings. Furthermore, in his back-to-back starts against the Blue Jays, he has allowed a combined three hits in those games.

It has been an incredible stretch for the left-hander, and this rotation for Tampa Bay has been fantastic. With the performances of McClanahan, Nick Martinez, and Drew Rasmussen, it is easy to see why the team is 15 games over .500 already.