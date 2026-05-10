Rays Veteran Has Been Best Free Agent Signing of Offseason

Over the offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays made a few signings in free agency, bringing in veterans to help raise the floor of the team.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins and two starting pitchers, Steven Matz and Nick Martinez, were brought in. Mullins has struggled mightily, and Matz is on the injured list after performing at a high level.

The signing of Martinez was one that was panned by many evaluators, but has proved to be the biggest steal of free agency. Signed to a one-year, $13 million deal, he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year.

The veteran righty continued his dominance when he took the mound against the Boston Red Sox in the series finale. A four-game series turned into a three-game affair because of a rainout, and Martinez made sure his team left Fenway Park with another series win.

Nick Martinez has been dominant for Rays

May 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Rays won the final matchup 4-1 behind a strong outing from their veteran. Martinez threw 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits and zero walks that resulted in one earned run to go along with three strikeouts.

The only time the Red Sox scored against him was in the bottom of the sixth inning when catcher Mickey Gasper had an RBI single to score Trevor Story. Martinez would get Marcelo Mayer to ground out before being lifted from the game for Kevin Kelly out of the bullpen. He got the job done, striking out Ceddanne Rafaela to end the frame.

Kelly would throw a clean seventh inning before Garrett Cleavinger was called upon for the eighth. He struck out all three batters he faced before handing the ball to Bryan Baker for the ninth inning, who recorded his 10th save of the year.

Tampa Bay is receiving incredible performances from basically everyone on its pitching staff this year, with Martinez stepping up as much as anyone.

After closing out 2025 with the Cincinnati Reds at a high level, he has carried that momentum right over into 2026. Entering Sunday’s start, he had 1.7 bWAR through his first seven appearances of the season.

He now has a 1.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 47.2 innings with 31 strikeouts and only 10 walks. Nine earned runs have been recorded against him, with Martinez doing an excellent job of limiting hard contact and not allowing home runs.

His performance is integral to the team’s success, with three starting pitchers, Ryan Pepiot, Joe Boyle and Matz, being on the injured list.