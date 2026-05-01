Ryan Pepiot Injury Update Is Horrible News for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing at a high level to start the 2026 MLB regular season as one of the best teams in the league.

Their 18-12 record puts them only 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees, who they already swept earlier this season, in the American League East Race. They have the second most wins in the AL, and only the Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have more in the entire MLB.

Alas, keeping pace with all of those other contenders just got a whole lot more difficult for the Rays. That is because one of their projected key contributors in the starting rotation, Ryan Pepiot, will not be taking the mound this season.

Manager Kevin Cash announced while speaking to the media before Tampa Bay starts a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants that Pepiot will be sidelined for the season because of a hip injury.

Ryan Pepiot will miss entirety of 2026 season

As shared by Ryan Bass, the Rays sideline reporter, on X, Pepiot will have right hip surgery on May 13 with Dr. Thomas Byrd in Nashville, Tennessee. In a bit of good news, Cash did add that he expects Pepiot to be ready for spring training in 2027.

This is a brutal blow for the Rays. Healthy during spring training a few weeks ago, Pepiot dealt with some inflammation in his hip that landed him on the injured list to begin the year. It wasn’t expected to be a long stay, as all indications were that he would return to the team close to the date allowed.

As recently as April 4, he was throwing bullpen sessions and was ready to rejoin the rotation a week later. However, on April 14, right around when he was expected back with the Major League club, he was instead shifted to the 60-day injured list with Michael Grove being signed.

Pepiot will undergo right hip surgery on May 13 with Dr. Thomas Byrd in Nashville, Tennessee. Kevin Cash said he anticipates Pepiot will be available for Spring Training in 2027. https://t.co/2wmtLAsupf — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) May 1, 2026

There weren’t many details revealed when the move was made, but it was evident that something had happened to set Pepiot back. Now, we know the setback was so severe that he has to go under the knife for an operation and miss the duration of the 2026 campaign.

Pepiot had solidified himself as a middle-of-the-rotation arm with some upside to be a No. 2 starter. In 31 starts last season, he had a 3.86 ERA across 167.2 innings with 167 strikeouts.

In two years with the Rays, he compiled a 4.2 bWAR in 57 starts with a 3.75 ERA, providing consistent production on the mound. With his absence, starting pitching becomes a potential need for the team to address should they remain in the playoff race.