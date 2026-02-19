Rays Receive Shockingly Poor Grade for Signing Nick Martinez for $13 Million

Right before getting spring training started, the Tampa Bay Rays made a move to upgrade their pitching staff.

They signed Nick Martinez, who has operated as a swingman throughout his career. That is valuable versatility, especially for a Rays team that had a need to add pitchers who could eat innings effectively.

Tampa Bay signed him to a one-year deal worth $9 million that includes a mutual option for 2027. A buyout of $4 million is included, which is how this deal essentially comes out to a one-year pact for $13 million.

This would seem to be a fine move for the Rays, but Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report thinks otherwise. He does not view this signing in a positive light, giving the move a brutal F grade.

Rays deserved better than failing grade for signing Nick Martinez

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) walks for the dugout after being pulled in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller isn’t critical of Martinez. In fact, he praises him as someone who could be the missing piece of the pitching puzzle for a playoff team, given the experience he possesses as a starter and reliever.

Instead, he doesn’t like this deal because of how the offseason unfolded for Tampa Bay. Slashing salary seemed to be the theme of the winter, declining the club option on closer Pete Fairbanks and non-tendering outfielder Christopher Morel.

All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Josh Lowe and starting pitcher Shane Baz were all traded as well. Making Martinez the team’s highest-paid player after all of those moves is certainly head-scratching and worth docking a grade for.

However, he does fill a need that existed on the team’s pitching staff. Signing one of the better arms available to such a contract should be viewed in a positive light for a franchise that normally spends very little in free agency.

Nick Martinez fills major need for Rays

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay needed to bring in an experienced pitcher who could fill out its starting rotation. The team is going to be getting Shane McClanahan back, but it is anyone’s guess what he can truly offer, since he hasn’t pitched in the Big League since 2023.

Steven Matz, the only other Major League addition in free agency to the pitching staff, has battled injuries as well. He, like Martinez, is slated to be deployed as a starter, at least out of the gate.

The pitching staff is going to be the strength of this team, and adding Martinez only solidifies that. The process that led to signing him and the amount of money shelled out can certainly be debated, but giving the deal an F, when he could turn into a solid trade chip over the summer as well, is harsh.