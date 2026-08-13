Rays Veteran Locked Into Contract for Next Year Reaching Vesting Threshold

The Tampa Bay Rays have been rolling this season, entering play on Aug. 13 with the best record in baseball at 74-46.

There have been a lot of players contributing to the team’s success, with one of the standouts being Yandy Diaz. The veteran designated hitter has shown no signs of slowing down in his age-34 campaign, earning his second All-Star Game nod.

And now that he has remained healthy again this season, he has locked himself into a contract for next season. During the team’s nine-game road trip, which they went undefeated on, Diaz surpassed the 500-plate appearance plateau. That triggered a vesting threshold in his contract for the 2027 season.

For that deal to become official, he has to pass a physical in the postseason. Assuming he can stay healthy, Diaz is set to receive a much-deserved raise.

Yandy Diaz has locked himself into raise for 2027 season

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) stands in the dugout before the start of the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays held a $10 million team option on the veteran slugger for the 2027 season. But since he reached the vesting threshold, his salary will jump to $13 million. That will be the most money he has ever earned in a single campaign, surpassing the $12 million he is making in 2026.

While that salary may be a little expensive for how Tampa Bay normally operates, his contract remains one of the most valuable in baseball given the production he provides on the field.

This season, he has a .302/.371/.466 slash line with 17 home runs, 21 doubles and one triple, recording 69 RBI. He is part of a three-headed monster that is as good as any in the league with third baseman Junior Caminero and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Diaz is someone the franchise clearly values having on the roster. Teams around the league have attempted to pry him away from the Rays via trade for years, but they have remained steadfast in their desire to keep him.

Más runs, más Yandy! pic.twitter.com/lnaAH9G86h — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 12, 2026

Diaz is the highest-paid player on the roster this season. Veteran pitcher Steven Matz, who will earn $7.5 million again next year, is the only other player who is under a guaranteed contract for the 2027 season right now.

Major decisions also loom, with Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez, Cedric Mullins and Taylor Walls all having some sort of options to make a decision on when the season is over.

The roster is going to get more expensive, but with how successful Tampa Bay has been, and with new ownership in place, this is the time to spend given how wide open the American League is and their dominance in 2026.