Rays Surprisingly Predicted for Early Exit in 2026 MLB Postseason

It has been a great season for the Tampa Bay Rays so far, and with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, they will be hoping for success in October.

While expectations for the team might have been low coming into the year, the Rays have been one of the biggest surprises in baseball.

Tampa Bay has been led by a fairly balanced attack both in terms of pitching and their lineup. However, it has been star trios on both sides that have carried them.

In the starting rotation, it has been the group of Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, and Nick Martinez, who have all had fantastic seasons. Furthermore, the lineup has been carried by Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda.

The Rays shockingly have quite a bit of star power right now, and that has been a major reason for the success so far. Now, with August rolling on, the goal for Tampa Bay is going to be successful in October.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted what the AL East would look like at the end of the season. For the Rays, despite both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox being buyers at the deadline, he wisely had them still winning the division.

Rays Come Up Short in October?

Aug 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates on a solo home run in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at what the teams in the AL East did at the deadline, the argument can be made that it was Tampa Bay and Boston who improved the most. Both made some big splashes at multiple spots.

While the Yankees also made some additions for their lineup, they didn’t address the catcher spot like the Rays and Red Sox, which could come back to haunt them.

For Tampa Bay, they already have a nice cushion in the division, and with upgrades like Freddy Peralta and Liam Hicks, they are well-prepared for a good second half of the campaign.

However, while Tampa Bay was predicted to be the number one seed in the AL, they were predicted to get clipped by the hard-charging Red Sox in the ALDS.

The Rays were swept by Boston in their first series after the All-Star break, and Boston could be the biggest threat to Tampa Bay in the AL right now. Overall, the Rays have to like what they were able to accomplish at the trade deadline, and the team is going to be well-equipped for success in October.