Rays Will Reportedly Not Include This Prospect in Tarik Skubal Deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the teams constantly mentioned as a lurking suitor for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal should he be made available ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

While no official word has been shared, all signs are pointing toward the Tigers trading away the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner.

Parting ways with a player of that caliber is never easy, but if Detroit doesn’t believe they will be able to sign him to an extension, it makes sense to get as much value for him now instead of watching him depart in free agency for nothing more than a comp selection.

A bidding war will assuredly ensue as contenders line up for the chance to add such an impactful arm to their starting rotation. The Rays will definitely be calling the Tigers, but there is a line they will not cross when it comes to including prospects.

Rays will not include Theo Gillen in trade for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts after throwing a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic on X, Tampa Bay is not going to make its No. 1 prospect, Theo Gillen, available in a Skubal deal. He also mentioned another small-market club, the Milwaukee Brewers, doing the same with their top prospect, Jesus Made.

Fear not, Rays fans. Just because Gillen isn’t going to be made available, it doesn’t mean they cannot get a deal done. Bowden added that there is still more than enough in the farm systems to swing a deal for the star lefty without including the top-ranked prospect.

“The Brewers are not going to include Jesus Made in any Tarik Skubal offer nor are the Rays going to offer Theo Gillen in a Skubal deal and rightfully so since its only a 3 month rental with neither team being able to afford him long term. But both teams still have enough to land him I am told,” Bowden wrote on X.

Tampa Bay is overflowing with high-upside youngsters in the system. Some players look ready for a chance in the Big Leagues, such as outfielder Jacob Melton. Brody Hopkins, Michael Forret and Anderson Brito are the best pitching prospects.

The Brewers are not going to include Jesus Made in any Tarik Skubal offer nor are the Rays going to offer Theo Gillen in a Skubal deal and rightfully so since its only a 3 month rental with neither team being able to afford him long term. But both teams still have enough to land… — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) July 31, 2026

While some more development is needed, shortstop Cooper Flemming, first baseman Taitn Gray and outfielder Slater de Brun could be of interest as well.

This is a deep and talented farm system that the Rays have put together. Prospects who are outside of their top 10, and even top 15, would be on the cusp of being a top-five player in many other organizations’ systems around the league.

With so many prospects nearing Rule 5 Draft eligibility, it would make sense for Tampa Bay to consolidate, packing some of those players to bring in someone who can help the Major League roster compete for a World Series title this year.