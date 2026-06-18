Don’t Count Rays Out of Potential Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the biggest surprises in the MLB this season, but after their incredible success early on, they have begun regressing to the mean.

Since a postponement against the New York Yankees on May 23, when the Rays had a record of 34-15, they have gone 7-15. It wasn’t an overly daunting stretch either, with six consecutive opponents being under the .500 mark before getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Determined not to let such a great start go to waste, Tampa Bay is going to be a buyer ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They have a few areas of need on the roster, including the starting rotation.

The Rays have received incredible production from Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan, but they desperately need some reinforcements. They have the means to go to the top of the market and shouldn’t be counted out of the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

Rays are a sleeper for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates after striking out Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Christopher Morel (24) during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Rays are always the stealthy trade partner because behind the scenes, they’re always at least trying on top players like Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, especially if they are superstars with the makeup and character to match like those two. Don’t be surprised if they’re a sleeper team on Tarik Skubal if he’s traded,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) in a recent mailbag.

With a 30-44 record, the Detroit Tigers look like they will be sellers ahead of the deadline. The playoffs are a long shot right now, but they will have a real impact on the postseason if they do decide to trade their ace.

Skubal can single-handedly change a playoff race by himself. The two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner, he is in the conversation as the best starting pitcher in baseball.

.@jonheyman with the latest on the Tarik Skubal trade buzz 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/dJLewPsnCe — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 17, 2026

Tampa Bay certainly isn’t the first team that comes to mind when people think about Skubal's landing spots. But, they do make a lot of sense as a team looking to solidify their place in the AL. With a new ownership group in place, it would go a long way with the fan base signing off on such a deal to elevate their odds of contending.

The Rays already have a solid trio anchoring their rotation, but adding Skubal to the mix would make them even more difficult to face off against. With some of their pitchers being on innings limits, they need some help.

Recently coming back from elbow surgery, if Skubal proves to be healthy and productive, the bidding war for him will be through the roof. And Tampa Bay has the means to get the deal done.