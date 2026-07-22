Creating a Hypothetical Trade Proposal For Rays to Land Tigers' Tarik Skubal

With the second half of the season underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be seeking to finish the season strong and have the best record in the American League. However, in order to do so, getting some help at the trade deadline would be wise.

Coming into the season, expectations were not very high for the Rays. This was a team that, during the offseason, traded away a couple of key players to restock their farm system. While they did add a couple of veterans in free agency, Tampa Bay looked like a team that was going to be taking a step back.

However, the Rays have been able to exceed all of those low expectations this year and had the best record in the AL at the All-Star break. That is a great accomplishment for a team that has one of the lowest payrolls in baseball on a yearly basis.

Now, with the AL seemingly being wide open, Tampa Bay should be getting aggressive at the trade deadline to improve. Others will certainly be trying to do so behind them in the standings, and the Rays must get better.

One name that has been mentioned a lot is Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal. Even though the starting rotation isn’t one of the top needs for the Rays, Skubal is the type of player that every team should want if he’s available.

For Tampa Bay, here is a hypothetical trade proposal that might get the job done for the southpaw.

Rays Get: Tarik Skubal

Tigers Get: Jacob Melton, Brody Hopkins, Dean Moss

Jul 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; A Detroit Tigers fan holds a sign urging pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) to remain with the team before the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Rays send three of their young players to Detroit for the two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. The Tigers are going to want a haul for Skubal, but Tampa Bay must also be mindful that he would strictly be a rental.

While Detroit could very well want more than this, the offer on paper for what the Rays would be getting is a fair one. Melton would provide some help for the outfield depth for the Tigers, with him coming over to Tampa Bay in the Brandon Lowe trade.

However, the big piece in this deal would be Hopkins. The talented right-hander is a highly regarded prospect in the system, and MLB Pipeline has him and Melton ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Throw in Dean Moss, who is ranked as the 29th player in the system, and Detroit would be getting a nice haul.

Even though Skubal would be a fantastic addition and overpaying a bit is ok for the Rays, they must be mindful not to give up too much in pursuit of him.