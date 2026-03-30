Rays' Pitcher Coming Back Went Beyond Physical Recovery

Shane McClanahan is expected to make his first Major League start in nearly two and a half years on Tuesday in Milwaukee against the Brewers. It will mark his first time pitching on a big-league mound since August 2, 2023.

He suffered and recovered from a pair of major injuries over the past few years, including Tommy John surgery and a nerve issue in his left triceps that required surgery.

While the physical recovery is often the focus when a player sustains an injury, the mental side is just as significant and often gets overlooked.

For McClanahan, who will take the mound Tuesday after a 972-day span since his last Major League appearance, that mental challenge was unavoidable.

“It means a lot,” McClanahan said of being back with the team on their charter flight to St. Louis for the Rays’ opening series to Marc Topkin. “It’s a flood of emotions in terms of this. There’s times where you think you’re done and it sucks. It sucks mentally. There’s that kid that wants to be out there.”

While it’s been a significant amount of time since McClanahan was last healthy, his perspective throughout the recovery process has remained grounded and forward-looking.

“You’re that kid that wants to be out there, and once you realize that you can’t control certain things, every day you’ve got to put your best foot forward and take it for what it is and understand that better things are coming. That simplifies itself and helps a lot.”

McClanahan Happy to be Back

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The little things that tend to be overlooked — sitting with teammate Drew Rasmussen on team flights, the impromptu dinners, and the overall sense of camaraderie from spending time with teammates — are what McClanahan missed the most during his recovery.

“To be back here, be with Drew, be with these guys — and to get hit [by the ball]— it’s fun, man. There’s nothing better than this. So very thankful."

McClanahan was referring to when he was struck in the backside by a ball on Wednesday while throwing live batting practice. Considering everything he’s endured over the past few years, a comebacker wasn’t going to faze him.

“I’ll tell you what, boys. After the last three years, with all the [stuff] I’ve been through,” McClanahan said afterward, “getting hit with a baseball is a privilege. It’s a privilege.”

After enduring such a difficult stretch in his career, McClanahan now views the game through a different lens.

“It’s a privilege to do what we do,” he said. “For me to come out here and be here again and be who I want to be on that mound, it’s a lot of fun. I have a really good perspective on it now — not taking this for granted and just appreciate the little things."

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash showed admiration and respect for the way McClanahan handled the adversity.

“That (nerve) injury was so challenging mentally on him and all of us. It was taxing because there wasn’t a basis behind it, and it was week to week (which) turned into month to month,” Cash said. “I give Shane a ton of credit for the way he handled it, the way he’s come out of it, and the type of mentality that he has shown all spring training.”

After a lengthy recovery that spanned nearly two and a half years, McClanahan is finally healthy — and mentally ready — to return to the mound. And this time, with a renewed perspective, he won’t take a moment of it for granted.