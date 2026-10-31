Two Rays Players Selected to All-Postseason Team, Four Were Honorable Mentions

The 2026 MLB postseason is complete, as the Tampa Bay Rays fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games in the World Series.

While the Rays fell short of the ultimate goal, there are multiple player performances from the entire postseason that deserve recognition.

MLB revealed their 2026 All-Postseason Team, which features the best performers from the postseason.

For Tampa Bay, Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta made the All-Postseason Team, while four others were honorable mentions. There are five starting pitching spots on the All-Postseason Team, with two Rays starters representing.

Rasmussen was fantastic for Tampa Bay, compiling a 2.20 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched across five starts. He walked five, struck out 31 and held opponents to a .202 batting average.

The 31-year-old’s postseason got off to a stellar start, as he held the New York Yankees hitless through 7 2/3 innings in Game 1 of the ALDS before finishing his outing with eight shutout innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts.

Rasmussen allowed two runs in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS, then held the Guardians to one run across seven strong innings in Game 5 of the ALCS.

After struggling in Game 2 of the World Series, he took the ball on three days’ rest in Game 5 and tossed four solid innings of one-run ball opposite Jacob Misiorowski.

Peralta Shines

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks on from the dugout after a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peralta, the Rays’ ALCS MVP, also rose to the occasion in the postseason. The tweaks and adjustments he made upon his arrival in Tampa Bay proved to translate, as he finished the postseason with a 2.95 ERA in five games (four starts). He went 2-1, striking out 16 in 21 1/3 innings and held opponents to a .238 batting average.

The right-hander allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Yankees to help them win by a score of 5-2. He earned ALCS MVP honors after posting a 0.75 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against Cleveland. He went 2-0, allowing one earned run in 12 innings for the Rays.

Peralta struggled in his lone start in the World Series, but still put together an impressive postseason performance. It’s safe to say Tampa Bay got much more than they expected when they traded for him at the deadline, and he delivered in a big way in the postseason to help the Rays win the AL Pennant.

In addition to Rasmussen and Peralta being named to the MLB All-Postseason team, four Tampa Bay players were named honorable mentions. Chandler Simpson, Yandy Díaz, Nick Martinez and Bryan Baker.

Simpson was selected as an honorable mention in left field. The 25-year-old slashed .311/.319/.422 in 45 postseason at-bats across 13 games, collecting three doubles, a triple, seven RBIs, five runs scored, a .741 OPS and two stolen bases. He recorded eight total hits in the World Series, which ties Randy Arozarena for the most by a Rays player in a single World Series.

Díaz was named an honorable mention as a designated hitter. In 59 at-bats across 14 games, Díaz slashed .254/.302/.441 with two home runs, five doubles, five RBIs, eight runs scored and a .743 OPS.

Martinez also had a solid postseason, pitching to a 2.81 ERA in four games (three starts). He allowed five runs on 13 hits in 16 innings of work, striking out 12 and holding the opposition to a .232 batting average.

Baker appeared as an honorable mention as well. He pitched in nine games, throwing 10 total innings without allowing a run. He converted five saves in five opportunities, allowing just two hits, two walks and striking out seven.

While Tampa Bay fell short of winning their first ever World Series title, there were several positive player performances to appreciate.