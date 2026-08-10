What Liam Hicks Trade Means for Rays' Lineup

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to sustain their success in the American League.

Coming into the campaign, there weren’t too many expectations for the Rays to be very competitive. The American League East was expected to be the best division in baseball, and while some teams are improving, it has been a disappointment overall.

The Rays have been able to take advantage of some of the other teams struggling and have held the lead in the division for most of the year. Now, with a real chance to make some noise in the AL, Tampa Bay improving was wise.

At the deadline, the Rays were able to address multiple needs, but one move in particular could be a real difference-maker. With a need to improve their lineup and multiple holes to fill, the addition of Liam Hicks appears to be a great move by the franchise.

What Hicks Means for Rays’ Lineup

Aug 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Liam Hicks (34) fields the ball in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a need to improve the lineup, Tampa Bay trading for Hicks certainly addressed that. Even though he hasn’t played a ton in the majors, the early results have been good during his time with the Miami Marlins, and the Rays will be hoping to see the same.

So far this season, he has slashed .281/.366/.437 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI. With an OPS over .800, he is a massive addition to a lineup that was very heavily reliant on their star trio. Even though the stars of the Rays have carried this lineup, help was needed.

Furthermore, even going back to the winter, the catcher position was one of need. The Rays were unable at the time to get an upgrade for the combination of Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia.

Somewhat as expected, this duo didn’t do much offensively, and the addition of Hicks is a game-changer. Now, as the Rays start to plan for October, their lineup looks much better than it did prior to the trade deadline.

While Tampa Bay has the best record in the AL, their getting aggressive and making moves like bringing in Hicks is a wise move. Furthermore, while the prospects they gave up weren’t regarded as some of the best in the system, their new catcher is under team control for several years as well.

Overall, the addition of Hicks is a good move not only for this year, but also for years to come.