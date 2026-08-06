Grading Rays' Acquisition of Liam Hicks From Marlins at 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

As the Tampa Bay Rays entered the MLB trade deadline, the team had the best record in the American League and was seeking improvements. Overall, the team was able to do a really solid job and has loaded up for the stretch run.

Even though expectations might not have been very high for the team coming into the year, the Rays have been able to be one of the best teams in baseball this season.

With a starting rotation that has been able to have some elite play from the top of the unit to a talented three-headed monster in the batting order, Tampa Bay has found ways to win.

However, despite all of their success, there were some needs for the team in multiple areas, with the goal for the franchise now being to make the World Series.

Of the trades that the team made, one of the most impactful for them could be the addition of catcher Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins. This has been a position of weakness for the team with the combination of Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia simply not getting the job done offensively.

In terms of what Tampa Bay had to give to get a catcher that is still under team control for a number of years, the package sent to the Marlins was a very favorable one for the Rays. Tampa Bay gave up Brayden Taylor, Jacob Kisting, and Adrian Santana.

Hicks Trade Grade: A

Aug 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Liam Hicks (34) fields the ball in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the deal for the Rays, they were certainly the winner in this one, and the front office seemingly did a great job here. With Hicks under team control for multiple years, he is going to be able to provide some help at one of the most important positions in baseball not only this year, but in the future as well.

With a grand slam in his debut with the team, he has instantly provided the team with some early dividends.

Furthermore, while there is no denying the type of talent Hicks can be, it is what the Rays didn’t have to give up that makes this deal great. Due to Tampa Bay not having a massive payroll and not being expected to increase spending anytime soon, having their top prospects in the system is important.

Affordable and being under team control is the name of the game for the Rays, and that starts in the minors. Overall, the Rays are certainly deserving of this strong grade, and the team has to be excited about having Hicks for the next few years.