Why Shane McClanahan Being Healthy is Key for Rays' Success

As the Tampa Bay Rays head into a new week, they will be wrapping up a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles. Despite losing the first three games, the team will be happy to see the return of Shane McClanahan on Monday.

Following a 9-0 West Coast trip, the Rays struggled over the weekend against the Orioles, losing all three games. This was certainly a bit disappointing to see, but Tampa Bay still has the best record in the American League by a comfortable margin, and their eyes are set on the postseason.

While they have just recently struggled at home against Baltimore, Tropicana Field has been a great place for the Rays to play this year. Now, while they have lost the series already, Monday will be an important game with McClanahan coming off the injured list to start.

The southpaw has been out since the end of July with a back injury, but fortunately, with him missing just over two weeks, it hasn’t been deemed to be anything major. For the long-term outlook of the Rays, that is important.

McClanahan’s Health is Key to Success

Jul 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what has been one of the best comeback stories in a while in terms of a player returning from injury, McClanahan being able to accomplish what he has this year has been really impressive.

So far in 2026, he has totaled a 9-6 record and 3.06 ERA. Considering he missed part of 2023 and both the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, him being able to be an All-Star-caliber pitcher is really impressive.

Unfortunately, while staying healthy for the whole year was undoubtedly a goal of his, he has been on the injured list with a back injury. Fortunately, the stint on the IL wasn’t too long, and he will be back in action on Monday against the Orioles.

Considering the team has lost three in a row to start the series against Baltimore, Monday is an important game for them to get. Hopefully, there won’t be too much rust for the left-hander, and he will be able to deliver a strong performance.

However, while Monday is an important game to avoid being swept, the Rays also must be thinking long-term. The southpaw has been a major reason why Tampa Bay has been as good as they have been, and having him healthy is key.

Monday will be a big step for McClanahan coming back, and hopefully he will be able to pick up where he left off before going on the IL.