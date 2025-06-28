Tampa Bay Rays Add Fresh Arm, Call Up Joe Rock From Triple-A Durham
After giving up a franchise record 22 runs to the Baltimore Orioles in a brutal loss on Friday night, the Tampa Bay Rays are shaking up their bullpen.
Before Saturday's Game 2 against Baltimore, the Rays recalled left-hander Joe Rock from Triple-A Durham and designated RHP Forrest Whitley for assignment.
Whitley, 27, was traded to the Rays by the Houston Astros on June 13. Since arriving in Tampa, the former first-round pick has struggled. He has taken the mound for Tampa Bay in five games since his arrival, and the last two have been a disaster.
With a chance to sweep the Detroit Tigers on June 22, Whitley surrendered six hits, six earned runs and a home run without ever logging a full inning. On Friday night, he contributed to the Rays' record-setting loss by allowing three hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks in one inning.
The Rays batting order did significant damage against Whitley before he became their teammate. In three games against Tampa Bay this season, Whitley gave up eight hits, 10 earned runs, two home runs and six walks.
Whitley — a San Antonio native — was selected by the Astros with the 17th pick in the 2016 draft. He made his major league debut on April 16, 2024, playing in three games.
Rock will make his major league debut with the Rays after going 3-5 with a 4.81 ERA in Triple-A Durham this season. He will wear No. 68. Rock is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in his last four starts at Durham.
"I don't think it's really hit yet," Rock said before Saturday's game. "It's been crazy just letting my family know; it's been awesome; glad to be here."
Rock received the news he was heading to Baltimore after Durham's 3-1 win against the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night. For now, Rock is holding his feelings in check, but he knows when he steps onto the field, it will be an emotional moment.
"I don't really have any emotions right now," Rock said. "I think once I step out on the field, it will happen. But, you know, just excited, I think that's mostly what I'm feeling right now."
By recalling Rock, the Rays get a fresh arm in their bullpen. The 24-year-old southpaw started his career with the Colorado Rockies as a Competitive Balance Round B draft pick in 2021.
The Rays (46-36) will look to close the gap on the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a win over Baltimore at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Related Rays stories
- RAYS 2025 SCHEDULE: Here is the complete 2025 Tampa Bay Rays schedule, with dates, locations, gametimes and more, including results in real time. CLICK HERE
- RAYS SUFFER RECORD SETTING LOSS: Tampa Bay's pitching is so good that Friday night's 22-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles seemed strangely out of character. But they owned the ''sucky'' night, and are glad ''it's just one game.'' CLICK HERE
- RAYS OFFENSE MAKES HISTORY AGAIN: The Rays are using their dominance on the base paths and their ability to hit the long ball to solidify themselves on a short list of teams in Major League Baseball history. CLICK HERE