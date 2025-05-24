Rays Adjust Schedule to Avoid Two Conflicts With Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — When the National Football League released its 2025 schedule two weeks ago, there were conflicts between the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game dates and the current Tampa Bay Rays schedule. Since they are playing in stadiums across the street from each other in Tampa — and using the same parking lots — changes had to be made.
Here is the complete press release from the team:
TAMPA BAY RAYS ADJUST 2025 SCHEDULE DUE TO VENUE CONFLICT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Tampa Bay Rays have announced changes to their 2025 home schedule. These adjustments were made after the NFL released its schedule, leading to conflicts with two home dates shared by the Buccaneers and the Rays.
The adjustment affects the Rays series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The game, originally set for Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:05 p.m., has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:35 p.m. to avoid a direct conflict with the Buccaneers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills across the street.
The revised STL @ TB series is now:
- Thursday, Aug. 21 — 7:35 p.m. ET
- Friday, Aug. 22 — 7:35 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Aug. 23 — Off
- Sunday, Aug. 24 — 12:10 p.m. ET
Additionally, the Rays home game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Sept. 21 has been moved from 12:10 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. to avoid overlapping with the Bucs’ 1:00 p.m. home opener against the New York Jets.
Fans can use tickets for the original dates at the rescheduled games. Those interested in exchanging tickets for other 2025 regular season games at Steinbrenner Field can email tickets@raysbaseball.com. Some exclusions may apply.