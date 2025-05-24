Inside The Rays

Rays Adjust Schedule to Avoid Two Conflicts With Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Rays are moving two games on their schedule to avoid same-day conflicts with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One is with St. Louis in August, and the other is the final game of teh season vs. Boston, which is being moved to the evening.

TAMPA, Fla. — When the National Football League released its 2025 schedule two weeks ago, there were conflicts between the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game dates and the current Tampa Bay Rays schedule. Since they are playing in stadiums across the street from each other in Tampa — and using the same parking lots — changes had to be made.

Two dates were in conflict, Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 21. The Buccaneers have a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in August, and have their regular season home opener on Sept. 21 against the New York Jets.

It was the Rays who were forced to move things, so the Aug. 23 game against the St. Louis Cardinals was moved to Thursday, Aug. 21. Both teams will be off on Saturdfay and conclude their series on Sunday.

The final game of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 21 will be moved from 12:10 p.m. ET to 7:30.

Here is the complete press release from the team:

TAMPA BAY RAYS ADJUST 2025 SCHEDULE DUE TO VENUE CONFLICT 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— The Tampa Bay Rays have announced changes to their 2025 home schedule. These adjustments were made after the NFL released its schedule, leading to conflicts with two home dates shared by the Buccaneers and the Rays.

The adjustment affects the Rays series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The game, originally set for Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7:05 p.m., has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:35 p.m. to avoid a direct conflict with the Buccaneers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills across the street.

The revised STL @ TB series is now:

  • Thursday, Aug. 21 — 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Aug. 22 — 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Aug. 23 — Off
  • Sunday, Aug. 24 — 12:10 p.m. ET

Additionally, the Rays home game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Sept. 21 has been moved from 12:10 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. to avoid overlapping with the Bucs’ 1:00 p.m. home opener against the New York Jets.

Fans can use tickets for the original dates at the rescheduled games. Those interested in exchanging tickets for other 2025 regular season games at Steinbrenner Field can email tickets@raysbaseball.com. Some exclusions may apply.

 

