Tampa Bay Rays Make More Bad History With 9th Consecutive Loss to Phillies
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been easy to blame Tampa Bay's offense for several losses so far this season, but that wasn't the case Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rays scored enough to win — but lost anyway.
The Phillies won 7-6 in 10 innings, completing a three-game sweep of the Rays at Steinbrenner Field. They've now won nine straight against Tampa Bay with consecutive sweeps in 2025, 2024 and 2023. It's the longest losing steak against a National League team in Rays history.
This also might have been the toughest loss to swallow for the Rays this season, because they had a four-run lead entering the eighth inning, but then gave it all back as the bullpen — including their A-list relievers — all imploded.
And that was a shame because this all started with such promise. Starter Ryan Pepiot was great, allowing just one run and two hits in six innings. and when Yandy Diaz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 5-1, this one looked liked it was over.
And with good reason. Here's why:
Since joining MLB in 1998, the Rays have NEVER lost a home game where they had a four-run leading through seven innings. Never. They hadn't lost a road game with that lead since 2019 in Toronto. It just doesn't happen
But it did Thursday night. Edwin Uceta came in to pitch the eighth, and he's been great lately. He's had 10 straight scoreless outings, dating back to April 11, and allowed only seven hits in 10 1/3 innings. But he had nothing Thursday, He faced six batters and gave up four hits, two singles by J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh, followed by a three-run homer by Bryson Stott that cut the lead to 5-4.
And when Trea Turner doubled to left off Uceta, Rays manager Kevin Cash had seen enough. He brought in Mason Montgomery, a left-hander, to face Bryce Harper. He got him to ground out to first to end the threat.
Cash turned to Pete Fairbanks to close out the game in ninth. Fairbanks had been a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities this year, but things went sideways in a hurry for him. Kyle Schwarber opened with a single — keeping his 42-game on-base streak alive — and Johan Rojas pinch-ran for him. But Fairbanks threw wildly to first on a pick-off throw and Rojas went all the way to third.
Fairbanks walked Nick Castellanos, but then Max Kepler dribbled a ball to the left side, and the Rays had no play at home. They got an out at first but Rojas scored to tie the game.
Fairbanks got a strikeout and ground out to end the inning, but the damage had been done.
More history? It was the first time in 73 games that the Rays lost after leading after eight innings, dating all the way back to April 17, 2024.
The Phillies won it in the 10th. Brandon Marsh doubled to left to open the inning, scoring ghost-runner Edmundo Sosa. Trea Turned singled to bring in Marsh, who took a 7-5 lead to the bottom of the inning.
Danny Jansen had a two-out single to score Brandon Lowe, making it 7-6, but Jose Caballero struck out to end the game. It was the first time all year that the Rays lost while scoring five runs or more. They had been 11-0 in such circunstances before Thursday.
The Rays are now 16-21, tying a season-low at five games below .500. They have lost seven straight home games, and are 1-11 in their last 12 in Tampa. They are home for three games this weekend, hosting the Milwaukee Brewers.