Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 Live Updates: Highlights, Analysis
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When the Yankees and Red Sox square off in October, it's always appointment viewing.
For the second straight year and seventh time overall (eighth if you count the 1978 AL East tiebreaker game), the two bitter rivals will meet up in the playoffs. Game 1 of the best-of-three AL wild-card series gets underway Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, and a marquee pitching matchup awaits.
AL Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler takes the mound for the Yankees, while rookie phenom Payton Tolle gets the nod for the Red Sox. Last year, Boston won Game 1 before dropping the next two and allowing New York to advance to the division series, marking the first time a team had recovered from a 1–0 deficit in the best-of-three wild-card format. The Yankees went 7–6 against the Red Sox in the regular season.
Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.Follow willlaws
Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.