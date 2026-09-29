Red Sox vs. Yankees Game 1 Live Updates: Highlights, Analysis

When the Yankees and Red Sox square off in October, it's always appointment viewing.

For the second straight year and seventh time overall (eighth if you count the 1978 AL East tiebreaker game), the two bitter rivals will meet up in the playoffs. Game 1 of the best-of-three AL wild-card series gets underway Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, and a marquee pitching matchup awaits.

AL Cy Young Award favorite Cam Schlittler takes the mound for the Yankees, while rookie phenom Payton Tolle gets the nod for the Red Sox. Last year, Boston won Game 1 before dropping the next two and allowing New York to advance to the division series, marking the first time a team had recovered from a 1–0 deficit in the best-of-three wild-card format. The Yankees went 7–6 against the Red Sox in the regular season.