Aaron Judge 'Surprised' That Ex-Yankees, Red Sox Outfielder Remains Unsigned
A former Boston Red Sox outfielder who is widely considered a starting outfielder has shockingly remained unsigned this offseason.
The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty released a piece on Tuesday reacting to a surprising reality for Alex Verdugo — he doesn’t have a team to play for with less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2025 regular season.
Verdugo played for the Red Sox between 2020 and 2023 before joining the New York Yankees last season. The Yankees moved on from him after the season in favor of giving Jasson Domínguez a starting opportunity in the outfield, but that doesn’t mean Verdugo isn’t still a valuable asset for 29 other teams.
In fact, Verdugo’s Yankees teammates are stunned that he hasn’t been signed yet, as was evident from Kuty interviewing them.
“Several New York Yankees are curious as to why former teammate Alex Verdugo hasn’t signed with a team yet,” Kuty wrote.
“I am surprised,” right fielder Aaron Judge said (per Kuty). “He’s such a great player. He brings so much value and versatility to a team.”
“Verdugo’s agent, Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, didn’t return a message seeking comment,” Kuty continued.
“A league source told The Athletic that the 28-year-old hasn’t received a single major-league offer since becoming a free agent. Verdugo is one of two players who started every game in the World Series last year for the Yankees who remain unsigned. First baseman Anthony Rizzo told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that he still wants to play in 2025, but that he doesn’t want to accept what he believes would be a below-market deal.”
“Verdugo had a down season offensively in 2024 but was reliable on defense and quickly became a key component of the Yankees’ clubhouse, according to teammates. In 149 games, he hit .233 — well below the .281 career batting average he carried into last season. He also hit 13 home runs with 61 RBIs. His 83 wRC+ ranked 121st among qualified hitters, according to Fangraphs.”
“The Yankees had acquired Verdugo last offseason from the Boston Red Sox amid reports that he had clashed with Alex Cora, their manager. But his transition into the Yankees’ culture seemed mostly seamless.”
Spotrac projects Verdugo to demand an average annual salary of $15.2, which could set up the outfielder for something in the realm of a four-year, $60.8 million contract.
Selected at No. 62 overall in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Verdugo has hit .272 with 70 home runs and 316 RBI thus far in his career.
Verdugo still has a decade of good baseball left in him, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets scooped up.
