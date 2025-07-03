Alex Bregman To Mets? Wild Red Sox Speculation Building
We're at a point in the Major League Baseball calendar in which trade speculation and rumors get taken to another level.
July is here and now we're a few weeks away from the trade deadline. It's scheduled to pass on July 31st. Unsurprisingly, the Boston Red Sox have been one of the most talked about teams in the league with speculation heating up.
Boston traded Rafael Devers away so nothing fully can be ruled out, but the Red Sox have consistently made it clear that they are planning to add, rather than subtract. While this is the case, there have still been people out there speculating about another major Red Sox deal, namely one involving All-Star slugger Alex Bregman.
Unless the Red Sox go on some massive losing streak, there's no reason to move Bregman. He has made it clear that he'd be open to an extension. The Red Sox have showed love to him left and right since his signing. There is no reason to move Bregman and it doesn't seem likely by any means.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer still shared a column highlighting hypothetical trade proposals for Bregman. One involved the New York Mets.
"Why It's a Fit: The Mets did have interest in Bregman earlier in the 2024-25 offseason but eventually called off the pursuit and resolved their third base conundrum by re-signing Pete Alonso, which forced Mark Vientos back to the hot corner," Rymer said. "Alas, neither he nor Baty has provided much value at the position. The Mets have gotten 0.3 rWAR from third base, which ranks ahead of only five other teams. Meanwhile, the entire team is in a free-fall with a 3-13 record since June 13. And to hear it from SNY's Andy Martino, an aggressive buying spree could be in order ahead of July 31...
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get 3B Alex Bregman; Boston Red Sox get DH Starling Marte, RHP Nolan McLean (Mets No. 3). With $10.4 million still coming to him, Marte would be in this deal partly to balance out the financials. But for Boston, the real point of taking him on would be as a means to effectively buy McLean from the Mets."
Trade speculation is fun, but a deal involving Bregman doesn't seem likely by any means.
