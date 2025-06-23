Inside The Red Sox

Alex Cora Clears Air On Rafael Devers-Red Sox Drama

The Red Sox manager opened up about the former Boston star...

Jun 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora sits in the dugout before his team takes on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers away and certainly got a good look at him This past weekend in his new threads.

Boston lost two of its three matchups against the San Francisco Giants and Devers launched a homer against his old team.

It was odd seeing him in a new jersey after spending the first eight-plus years of his career with the Red Sox. Things fell apart this season and it led to one of the most surprising trades in team history. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Devers and shared that he didn’t speak to the former Boston star during the series, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

"At one point, we’ll catch up," Cora said. "But happy for him. We’re very proud of him. Shoot, he is a tough friggin’ matchup. He’s a tough matchup. ... We wish him nothing but the best."

Boston sent Devers to the Giants despite making him the highest-paid player in team history. That certainly shows how serious the issues behind the scenes were for Boston. The Red Sox made it clear they don’t plan to sell and yet they traded their biggest star.

Over the last week, reports have come out about some of the issues going on. We likely will never truly know how tough things got. But, now the two sides can fully move on. It was surprising to see him go, but Boston still has lofty expectations even without him.

