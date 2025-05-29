Alex Cora, Red Sox Players Brutally Honest About 5-Game Losing Streak: 'It Sucks'
There aren't many positive things to write about the Boston Red Sox right now, but at least there's this: They can't be accused of not caring.
Wednesday's 6-5 walk-off loss to the Milwaukee Brewers was the low point in the Red Sox's season, but the same could be said for every leg of this three-game sweep. The Red Sox fell to 27-31 on the year, 9 1/2 games out of first place, and are now 6-15 in one-run games.
There are dozens of issues to point to as to why the Red Sox keep losing. The players and coaching staff at least have a perfect grasp on one thing, though. What they're doing isn't good enough.
“We’ve got to play better,” manager Alex Cora said Wednesday, per MassLive's Sean McAdam. “That’s the bottom line. Overall, as far as like the fundamentals and clean baseball, they were a lot better than us. I think we’re doing everything possible to get ready for games, but we’ve got to execute.
“We’ve just got to be better. That’s the bottom line, from top to bottom, from the manager down to the players.”
Meanwhile, shortstop Trevor Story, who has been arguably the worst qualified hitter in baseball dating back to the end of April, vowed not to quit, but didn't have any concrete solutions.
“We’ve got to find a way to win these close games,” Story said, per McAdam. “We haven’t done it. We feel like we should be winning these games, but it’s not getting done. We’ve got to look inward and find the adjustments to make it happen.
”What I do know is there’s a lot of baseball left. No one’s quitting, no one’s accepting that this is what we are."
And closer Justin Slaten, who picked up the blown save and the loss on Wednesday despite not allowing an earned run,
“It sucks,” Slaten said, per McAdam. “Nobody in here is happy about anything. People are pissed. I don’t know any other way to describe it. It just sucks.”
It sucks to witness, too. It may not be June yet, but the Red Sox are in danger of letting their most promising season in half a decade slip away before the summer begins.
