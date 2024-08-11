Alex Cora Surprisingly Compares Astros Slugger To Red Sox Legend: 'Very Similar'
The Boston Red Sox have a ton of respect for their opponent this weekend, the Houston Astros.
In particular, Red Sox coaches and players alike have voiced genuine praise for Houston’s lefty slugger Yordan Álvarez, who smashed two home runs at Fenway Park on Saturday afternoon.
Boston’s manager Alex Cora even went as far as to compare Álvarez to David Ortiz.
“(Álvarez) just controls the strike zone, hits for average, he’ll take his walks,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “For me, he’s up there with (Aaron) Judge, to be honest. Being a lefty, he hits lefties. Seems like he likes hitting here (at Fenway). The wall keeps him close and he can shoot the other way. He’s the closest thing to David, probably, in the game. Very, very, very similar to David Ortiz.”
The 27-year-old Álvarez, a native of Cuba, is already putting together a Hall of Fame career. He’s now made three consecutive All-Star games, and his trophy case also includes a World Series championship (2022), an ALCS MVP (2021), a Silver Slugger Award (2022), and AL Rookie of the Year (2019).
Three weeks ago, Álvarez hit for the cycle versus the Seattle Mariners. He’s now slashing .302/ .389/ .552 on the season with 24 home runs.
Boston’s Saturday starter, Josh Winckowski, also tipped his hat to Álvarez after allowing a solo shot in the first inning to the Astros slugger.
“I think he just covers so many areas of the plate,” Winckowski said, per McCaffrey. “I remember last year here at Fenway I threw him a ball that was in the middle of his shins height-wise and he scooped it the other way. So he just covers so much of the plate and not really many places you can attack him.”
The Red Sox will have to figure out what to do about Álvarez, and fast. Boston will try to avoid a home sweep by the Astros on Sunday, and there's another series with Houston looming on August 19, this time at Minute Maid Park.
After exploding post-All-Star break, the Red Sox bats have gone somewhat quiet over the weekend, but Sunday presents an opportunity to get back on track.
More MLB: Red Sox Top-20 Prospect Drilled In Face By 97 MPH Fastball: 'God's plan'