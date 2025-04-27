Could Red Sox 'Jumpstart' Roster With Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer?
The Boston Red Sox haven't necessarily had the start to the season they hoped to have.
Boston is 15-14 on the season so far. The Red Sox are tied with the New York Yankees in the win column right now, but has three more losses than New York. Boston has been good, but just hasn't been able to take that next big step forward and string together consistent wins.
They should be fine, but it will be interesting to see how the team handles the stretch. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam shared his always-interesting Sunday column and one interesting nugget was that he openly wondered if this recently stretch could lead the team to consider promoting Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer to "jumpstart" the team.
"The two biggest offseason acquisitions — Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman — have been every bit as good as advertized," McAdam said. "The other newcomers — Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman — have been generally quality additions. Rookie Kristian Campbell has exceeded all expectations. Still, something is off.
"Five full months remain on the schedule, and there’s more than enough time to turn things around. It’s not as if the Red Sox have buried themselves in the AL East. But the Red Sox shouldn’t wait too much longer. And you have to wonder if soon, there might be the temptation to promote Roman Anthony and/or Marcelo Mayer to jumpstart a team that can’t seem to get going."
Wouldn't that be something? Both are thriving in the minors right now and could help at some point.
