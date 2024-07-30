Could Red Sox 'Overpay' For Second-Best Reliever On Trade Market?
With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, there’s no reason why the Boston Red Sox should stop looking to make moves.
James Paxton was a positive addition for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, but Boston could still use more pitching.
With reports indicating that the Red Sox are open to both rotation and bullpen additions, one name that Breslow should be monitoring all the way up until Tuesday night is Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals.
Finnegan was ranked No. 2 among available relievers by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Sunday. He has 26 saves this season to go along with a 2.47 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, and he’s definitely capable of helping a contender in late-inning situations moving into the playoffs.
Finnegan will come at a high price, however, since the Nationals are not fully committed to moving him.
“The Nationals are asking for more for their closer, Kyle Finnegan, than the Angels got for (Carlos) Estévez, but are also taking the position that they don’t have to trade him,” Bowden said. “So if a team wants him, it’s going to take an overpay, even more than what the Phillies paid for Estévez.”
Boston still needs bullpen reinforcements to be able to compete for a playoff spot, but is Finnegan worth an overpay?
This is an assessment that Breslow will have to make overnight, as the window to acquire Finnegan closes tomorrow.
