Cy Young Favorite Has Chance Of Trade; Red Sox Would Be Prime Landing Spot
The Boston Red Sox are one more frontline starter away from actually being contenders in the American League.
This is a statement that would've shocked people at the beginning of the season but the Red Sox have been that good in 2024. Boston has surpassed all expectations and currently has an impressive 51-41 record and holds the third American League Wild Card spot.
Boston has been gaining ground in the standings and is a good trade deadline away from making even more noise. One player who could put them over the top is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. He is considered by many to be the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award this season and has a small chance of being traded, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"It would take a massive haul to pry this huge star with two more years of control," Heyman said. "Jack Flaherty more likely to go. Odds to go: 8-1 against (11 percent)."
As Heyman noted, a deal would take a massive package and is unlikely, but the Red Sox have a great farm system. Boston likely could meet Detroit's asking price if it wanted and it would give the club another No. 1 starter for the foreseeable future.
A deal shouldn't be considered likely by any means, but Skubal is the type of player who could help take the Red Sox to another level for the foreseeable future.
