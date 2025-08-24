DFA'd Red Sox Infielder Returning To Boston Organization
The Boston Red Sox are keeping around one of the best feel-good stories of the 2025 season after all.
Boston designated veteran infielder Abraham Toro for assignment to make room on the roster for David Hamilton in the aftermath of adding Nathaniel Lowe. Toro helped Boston in a big way when Triston Casas went down with his season-ending injury. But, with Lowe in the fold now, there isn't as much space at the position.
Toro was good for Boston and after he was DFA'd, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nothing but praise for him and slightly opened the door for a return.
"I think Toro did an amazing job for us,” Cora said. “We’re not here without him. Obviously, we had to make a move but we’ll see what happens...He did an amazing job. Yeah, he struggled at the end numbers-wise, but even the ball, he hit the other day, he hit that ball hard. If that ball goes through, we win that game...
The Red Sox aren't losing the veteran infielder after all
"The picks at first base throughout the whole time here, he was amazing. Played third (base), hit third, hit second. Whatever we needed from him, he did. I’m very proud of him. We’ll see what the future holds."
Well, he's sticking around in the organization. It was shared on Sunday that Toro wasn't claimed off waivers and accepted an outright assignment to join the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, as shared by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"Abraham Toro isn’t leaving the Red Sox organization after all," McAdam said. "Toro, who saw playing time at both third base and first base while the Red Sox dealt with injuries to Alex Bregman and Triston Casas, was outrighted to Triple A Worcester, the team announced Sunday morning.
"Toro had been designated for assignment Thursday with the Red Sox in need of some roster space. After clearing waivers, he accepted an outright assignment to the team’s top minor league affiliate. Toro had the major league service time to refuse the assignment and become a free agent, but elected to remain in the organization."
