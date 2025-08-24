Inside The Red Sox

DFA'd Red Sox Infielder Returning To Boston Organization

The Boston Red Sox are keeping the veteran infielder after all...

Patrick McAvoy

May 26, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a Boston Red Sox hat during warmups prior the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are keeping around one of the best feel-good stories of the 2025 season after all.

Boston designated veteran infielder Abraham Toro for assignment to make room on the roster for David Hamilton in the aftermath of adding Nathaniel Lowe. Toro helped Boston in a big way when Triston Casas went down with his season-ending injury. But, with Lowe in the fold now, there isn't as much space at the position.

Toro was good for Boston and after he was DFA'd, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nothing but praise for him and slightly opened the door for a return.

"I think Toro did an amazing job for us,” Cora said. “We’re not here without him. Obviously, we had to make a move but we’ll see what happens...He did an amazing job. Yeah, he struggled at the end numbers-wise, but even the ball, he hit the other day, he hit that ball hard. If that ball goes through, we win that game...

The Red Sox aren't losing the veteran infielder after all

Boston Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro
Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro (29) bats during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The picks at first base throughout the whole time here, he was amazing. Played third (base), hit third, hit second. Whatever we needed from him, he did. I’m very proud of him. We’ll see what the future holds."

Well, he's sticking around in the organization. It was shared on Sunday that Toro wasn't claimed off waivers and accepted an outright assignment to join the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, as shared by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

"Abraham Toro isn’t leaving the Red Sox organization after all," McAdam said. "Toro, who saw playing time at both third base and first base while the Red Sox dealt with injuries to Alex Bregman and Triston Casas, was outrighted to Triple A Worcester, the team announced Sunday morning.

"Toro had been designated for assignment Thursday with the Red Sox in need of some roster space. After clearing waivers, he accepted an outright assignment to the team’s top minor league affiliate. Toro had the major league service time to refuse the assignment and become a free agent, but elected to remain in the organization."

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

