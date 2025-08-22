Red Sox Leave Door Open For Veteran Infielder To Return
The Boston Red Sox altered the roster on Thursday and one move that stood out was the fact that club designated veteran infielder Abraham Toro for assignment.
The decision wasn’t surprising from the perspective that the Red Sox just brought Nathaniel Lowe to town. With Lowe coming, Toro’s time with the team seemingly was coming to an end. But, the Red Sox didn’t make the move right away.
They did so on Thursday and promoted David Hamilton in his place. So, why did the Red Sox wait until Thursday? Boston manager Alex Cora explained the decision ahead of the team’s series opener against the New York Yankees, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
Could we see the veteran infielder back with the Red Sox?
"I think Toro did an amazing job for us,” Cora said. “We’re not here without him. Obviously, we had to make a move but we’ll see what happens...He did an amazing job. Yeah, he struggled at the end numbers-wise, but even the ball, he hit the other day, he hit that ball hard. If that ball goes through, we win that game.
"The picks at first base throughout the whole time here, he was amazing. Played third (base), hit third, hit second. Whatever we needed from him, he did. I’m very proud of him. We’ll see what the future holds...
"Because of the situation at first base, we feel like that (Toro losing playing time) was going to happen,” Cora said. He was gonna play less. And bringing Hammy here, especially knowing that Willy (Abreu) was going to be a possible IL."
That certainly didn't sound like Cora was ruling out a return at some point. Toro was designated for assignment. If he were to clear waivers and accept an outright decision sending him down to the minors, that would be one way to keep him just in case depth is needed at some point this season.
He played well enough that it wouldn't be surprising to see a team give him a shot, but now we wait.
More MLB: The Red Sox-Jhostynxon Garcia Twist No One’s Talking About