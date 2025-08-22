Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Leave Door Open For Veteran Infielder To Return

Will the veteran return to the Red Sox this season?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox altered the roster on Thursday and one move that stood out was the fact that club designated veteran infielder Abraham Toro for assignment.

The decision wasn’t surprising from the perspective that the Red Sox just brought Nathaniel Lowe to town. With Lowe coming, Toro’s time with the team seemingly was coming to an end. But, the Red Sox didn’t make the move right away.

They did so on Thursday and promoted David Hamilton in his place. So, why did the Red Sox wait until Thursday? Boston manager Alex Cora explained the decision ahead of the team’s series opener against the New York Yankees, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.

Could we see the veteran infielder back with the Red Sox?

Boston Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro
Aug 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro (29) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"I think Toro did an amazing job for us,” Cora said. “We’re not here without him. Obviously, we had to make a move but we’ll see what happens...He did an amazing job. Yeah, he struggled at the end numbers-wise, but even the ball, he hit the other day, he hit that ball hard. If that ball goes through, we win that game.

"The picks at first base throughout the whole time here, he was amazing. Played third (base), hit third, hit second. Whatever we needed from him, he did. I’m very proud of him. We’ll see what the future holds...

"Because of the situation at first base, we feel like that (Toro losing playing time) was going to happen,” Cora said. He was gonna play less. And bringing Hammy here, especially knowing that Willy (Abreu) was going to be a possible IL."

That certainly didn't sound like Cora was ruling out a return at some point. Toro was designated for assignment. If he were to clear waivers and accept an outright decision sending him down to the minors, that would be one way to keep him just in case depth is needed at some point this season.

He played well enough that it wouldn't be surprising to see a team give him a shot, but now we wait.

More MLB: The Red Sox-Jhostynxon Garcia Twist No One’s Talking About

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News