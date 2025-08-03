Dodgers DFA Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Rollercoaster 2025 Continues
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are designating a former member of the Boston Red Sox for assignment.
MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams shared on social media on Saturday that the Dodgers are designating 28-year-old hurler Zach Penrod for assignment.
"Dodgers are designating LHP Zach Penrod for assignment, per source," Adams said.
Penrod made his big league debut in 2024 as a member of the Red Sox. He made seven appearances and had a 2.25 ERA over that span. The Red Sox designated him for assignment back in June and he landed with the Dodgers in a trade. Penrod made seven appearances in Triple-A for the Dodgers and had a 4.84 ERA over that span.
Now, Los Angeles is moving on from the lefty at least in the short term. After being designated for assignment, a player can still be claimed by other teams in the immediate aftermath. If Penrod doesn't get claimed, there's a chance he could stick around in the Dodgers organization but head back down to the minors. As of writing, he has just seven games of big league experience under his belt, but he has shown signs that he can help out a big league club.
It wouldn't be a shock if a team took a flier on him, especially with the trade deadline now in the rearview. If teams are looking to add more pieces, there aren't too many opportunities to do so now and for the rest of the season. If Penrod is claimed, a team will have to immediately put him on their 40-man roster.