Drake Maye's Message For Roman Anthony Is Boston Sports Nirvana
Boston Red Sox fans are often New England Patriots fans, and right now, those fans are seeing double.
Second-year Patriots quarterback Drake Maye seems to be turning into a superstar in front of us, as he's played nearly flawless football over the last two weeks and led New England into first place in the AFC East. But just a few months ago, it was Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony who was the toast of the region.
Anthony, the former No. 1 overall prospect who took Major League Baseball by storm this summer, is locked in on an eight-year extension to be the Red Sox's long-term leadoff hitter. A poorly-timed oblique injury cut his rookie season short, devastating fans and the team's playoff hopes alike, but the future could hardly be brighter for the 21-year-old.
Maye's comment on Anthony's post fires up Boston fans
Maye and Anthony both look to be on the way to the top of their respective leagues, and they've already been seen rubbing elbows around the greater Boston area on a few occasions. And when the Red Sox star posted a rookie season photo recap to his Instagram page, the quarterback jumped in with a comment that had New England sports fans buzzing.
"That guy," Maye simply wrote in the comments section.
Within 15 hours, the comment had over 2,800 likes, with over 30 replies from fans gushing about both players.
While both players have fantastic stats, what gets Boston fans most excited by far is the winning. The Patriots are back in first place for the first time since 2021, while the Red Sox went 46-27 when Anthony played this summer, making them one of the elite teams in all of baseball with him in the lineup.
An off-field friendship between Anthony and Maye makes sense on many levels, as aside from both having perspective on what the other is dealing with in the Boston market, both have drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches for their personalities and work ethics.
At this point, the only real question is which of the two ascends more quickly to the throne of Boston's favorite homegrown athlete -- and there might be room for both of them on that throne if they start bringing championships to town.
