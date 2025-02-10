Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Lands Last-Second Deal Before Spring Training

The former Red Sox fan-favorite is off the market now

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
After a long offseason, baseball finally will return in some capacity this week.

Pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training camps throughout the week in the first sign of baseball returning. It's been a long, and weird offseason to this point so it is nice that real action is on its way.

It should be an interesting few days as free agents attempt to land last-second deals before Spring Training kicks off.

One former member of the Boston Red Sox did just that on Sunday. Former Red Sox utility man Enrique Hernández has been looking for a deal in free agency and found one to reunite with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, according to ESPN's Alden González.

"Source: The Dodgers and their ever-popular super-utility guy, Kiké Hernández, have a deal in place, pending a physical, as he just announced himself," González said. "A reunion always seemed inevitable. Next up, at some point: Clayton Kershaw."

Hernández spent the 2021 and 2022 campaigns fully in Boston and was with the team in 2023 as well but was traded back to the Dodgers. He spent the 2024 campaign with Los Angeles as well and won his second World Series ring with the team.

He's a winner and can play all over the field, which certainly makes things easier for the front office. He's 33 years old now and this seems like a pretty solid move on both of their parts.

