Expected Return Date For Red Sox’s Marcelo Mayer Revealed
On Friday, Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer was placed on the bereavement list.
MLB.com’s Ian Browne shared that the expectation is that Mayer will return on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.
"Some updates from Alex Cora today: Alex Bregman has started baseball activities," Browne said. "Masa Yoshida could go on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. Marcelo Mayer is expected to return from bereavement leave on Monday."
Mayer has been a positive for the Red Sox since he was promoted to the big leagues in the wake of Alex Bregman going down with a quad injury. Mayer has played in 27 games so far this season and is slashing .208/.262/.429 with four home runs, seven RBIs, three doubles, one triple, and 12 runs scored. What has helped to take Mayer over the top is his defense.
In a season in which the team's questionable defense has been a problem again, Mayer has shown flashes of Gold Glove Award potential at third base. He's seen just a bit of time at second base, but that likely will increase as Bregman gets closer to a return.
Mayer has gone cold offensively over the last six games with just three base hits in 18 at-bats, but he has still impacted the game thanks to his glove. Hopefully, everything is okay with him and he's able to return when he's ready to roll.
The Red Sox are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a three-game set and then will conclude the series on Sunday.
More MLB: Red Sox Close To Getting Rafael Devers Replacement In Boston