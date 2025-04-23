Former Red Sox All-Star Called 'Potential Solution' For Rangers Via Trade
The Texas Rangers are leading the American League West right now, but trading for a former Boston Red Sox pitcher could put them over the top.
Texas entered Wednesday with an impressive 14-9 record on the season, giving them a two-game lead in the division over the Seattle Mariners.
As the Rangers look ahead to July’s trade deadline, acquiring a closer is likely to be a priority, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller in a recent piece. Miller suggested three arms for Texas who could be available: St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley, Washington Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan, and Los Angeles Angels’ Kenley Jansen.
“The Rangers made a bunch of additions to their bullpen this offseason, but most of them seemed like seventh-inning solutions,” Miller wrote.
“It almost felt like their plan all along was to trade for closer in July if they were going to be in a "buying" position. … Potential Solutions: Ryan Helsley, Kyle Finnegan, Kenley Jansen.”
Jansen, who might also be pursued by the Yankees given their Devin Williams situation, is on a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles (per Spotrac).
If the Angels keep sinking in the standings (11-11, fourth in the AL West entering Wednesday), they might be okay with trading Jansen within the division due to his expiring deal.
The 37-year-old Jansen has a 0.00 ERA this year in seven appearances for Los Angeles.
Keep an eye on Jansen in connection to multiple teams (including the Red Sox) if the Angels keep losing.
