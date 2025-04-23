Inside The Red Sox

Former Red Sox All-Star Called 'Potential Solution' For Rangers Via Trade

Texas is playing well but isn't without roster needs

Colin Keane

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of a Texas Rangers player during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Rangers are leading the American League West right now, but trading for a former Boston Red Sox pitcher could put them over the top.

Texas entered Wednesday with an impressive 14-9 record on the season, giving them a two-game lead in the division over the Seattle Mariners.

As the Rangers look ahead to July’s trade deadline, acquiring a closer is likely to be a priority, as noted by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller in a recent piece. Miller suggested three arms for Texas who could be available: St. Louis Cardinals’ Ryan Helsley, Washington Nationals’ Kyle Finnegan, and Los Angeles Angels’ Kenley Jansen.

“The Rangers made a bunch of additions to their bullpen this offseason, but most of them seemed like seventh-inning solutions,” Miller wrote.

“It almost felt like their plan all along was to trade for closer in July if they were going to be in a "buying" position. … Potential Solutions: Ryan Helsley, Kyle Finnegan, Kenley Jansen.”

Jansen, who might also be pursued by the Yankees given their Devin Williams situation, is on a one-year, $10 million deal with Los Angeles (per Spotrac).

If the Angels keep sinking in the standings (11-11, fourth in the AL West entering Wednesday), they might be okay with trading Jansen within the division due to his expiring deal.

The 37-year-old Jansen has a 0.00 ERA this year in seven appearances for Los Angeles.

Keep an eye on Jansen in connection to multiple teams (including the Red Sox) if the Angels keep losing.

More MLB: Red Sox All-Star Predicted To Have Career-Best Batting Average In 2025

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "Boston Red Sox On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Home/Boston Red Sox News