Former Red Sox Free-Agent Target Dominates Floundering Boston Offense
There were no trumpets for New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz on Monday night, but the Boston Red Sox might as well have been playing "Taps."
In a never-ending series of must-win games, the Red Sox suffered another agonizing loss, dropping a 4-1 decision at Citi Field. Boston brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth and eighth innings, with Rafael Devers at the plate both times, and failed to put a dent in the lead.
Every loss at this stage of the season feels like a knife to the abdomen. The Red Sox know they have to get scorching hot to have any prayer at a postseason spot, and it seems like the more they heap pressure on themselves, the more the zeros pile up on the scoreboard.
After an extra-innings win that could have given Boston some momentum on Friday night, the Red Sox have now scored exactly one run in exactly four straight games. And this time, they were shut down by a pitcher who reportedly could have been wearing a Sox uniform this season.
Luis Severino, the longtime New York Yankees hurler who the Red Sox saw in countless big rivalry, flummoxed them in a different New York uniform. He twirled seven brilliant innings against Boston's lefty-heavy lineup, striking out five and allowing six hits.
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, the Red Sox ended up talking with Severino during the righty's free agency, before he ultimately signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Mets. That contract looks like a steal now, as Severino is putting together clutch performances in the heat of a playoff chase.
It's somewhat revisionist history to say the Red Sox should have pursued Severino, as the 30-year-old was coming off a 6.65 ERA in 2024. Someone was going to have to roll the dice on him, and the Mets did. Now, they're reaping the reward.
But having an arm like Severino wouldn't have helped Boston these last two weeks. When you score more than three runs just twice in an 11-game span, you're going to take a lot of losses. And when offense is supposed to be your calling card, it feels even worse.
Devers is grinding through two bad shoulders, with a 1-for-17 slide following his three-game absence. If he doesn't get going, the rest of the lineup will continue to sputter. And if they keep losing at this rate, they may as well shut the superstar third baseman down for the year.
The last few grains of sand in the hourglass are officially trickling downward. The Red Sox don't have much time left. And if they play any more games like Monday's, it won't take long for the curtain to fall.
