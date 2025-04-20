Garrett Crochet Already Joined Red Sox History In 5 Starts
The Boston Red Sox’s front office deserves their flowers right now.
Boston obviously made some big moves throughout the offseason and usually it’s tough to grade them quickly. While this typically is the case, the Garrett Crochet trade already looks like a phenomenal and genius move. Crochet has been lights-out for Boston so far and through five starts is 2-1 to go along with a 1.13 ERA and 35-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings pitched.
He’s been so good that he even has the third-best ERA by a pitcher in their first five games with the Red Sox, as shared by former Boston Director of Baseball Communications & Media Relations JP Long.
"Lowest ERA by pitchers in their first 5 games as a member of the Red Sox (Live Ball Era): 0.60 Dave Ferris (1945), 1.12 Tim Wakefield (1995), 1.13 Garrett Crochet (2025), 1.19 Chris Sale (2017), (Min. 30.0 innings)," Long shared.
Crochet is a superstar. He’s just 25 years old and looks like a legitimate Cy Young Award candidate. He’s already made five starts and if he can stay healthy, he’s roughly 1/6th of the way through his expected starts for the season. It really couldn’t be much better.
One thing that takes it to another level is the fact that the Red Sox already have locked him up with a six-year, $170 million deal.
Boston’s front office has been hit pretty hard over the last few years, and rightfully so. While this is the case, they hit a home run with the Crochet deal and deserve some flowers.
