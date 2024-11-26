How Red Sox Can Have 'Big Offseason' Without Landing Juan Soto, According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox are chasing after Juan Soto, which would have seemed like a pipe dream 12 months ago. But what if their chase still isn't enough?
Bringing in Soto is likely going to cost upwards of $600 million, and the Red Sox reportedly became one of five teams to make an offer to the 26-year-old phenom on Monday. But competition is expected to be stiff (in the form of the New York Yankees and New York Mets), so Boston had also better have a good backup plan.
In the mind of one Major League Baseball insider, there are several plans on the table. Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports believes that regardless of whether Soto is coming, the Red Sox will make a power move this winter.
“The Red Sox are the team when I’m talking to people around the game that people are most interested in,” Dorsey said on MLB Network's Hot Stove. “Is this the year that the Red Sox do something big? It’s been a while. We haven’t seen them do something big since they signed Rafael Devers to that $300 million extension.”
“I think there’s a way the Red Sox can have a big offseason without signing Juan Soto,”
Dorsey also posed two hypothetical scenarios in which the Red Sox could make up for not signing Soto by landing a trio of other players, both through free agency and trades, that could help turn them into 2025 contenders.
Scenario one: the Red Sox sign outfielder Teoscar Hernández and starting pitcher Max Fried, while trading for closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.
Scenario two: the Red Sox sign Hernández, trade for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, and sign closer Tanner Scott.
Both of Dorsey's proposals hit on Boston's three main needs this winter: a right-handed bat, starting pitching, and a high-leverage reliever. Milwaukee has reportedly stated their desire to hang onto Williams until the All-Star break, but that could just be posturing.
Either of Dorsey's trios would represent a successful offseason for the Red Sox, unless the trade package in return for one of the two pitchers was completely off the rails. First things first, though: Let's be sure the Red Sox aren't going to land Soto after all.
