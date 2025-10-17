Insider Has Positive Take On Alex Bregman's Red Sox Future
With reports surfacing this week that Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman plans on opting out of his deal with the organization, unsurprisingly there have been some nerves on social media.
Bregman is one of the best third basemen in the league and had a significant impact on the 2025 Red Sox. If you look at his numbers, that's obvious. He provided some pop from the right side of the plate that the Red Sox desperately needed while also providing high-end defense at third base. But, that's not all. The Red Sox have a young roster, including guys like Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer among others. Bregman was great on the field but also was glued to the young guys helping to guide them throughout the season.
He was everything and more that Boston fans could've asked for in 2025. The reports of his upcoming opt-out aren't shocking. He's earned the opportunity to look for a long-term deal -- whether it is with Boston or elsewhere. But, with the Red Sox trading away Rafael Devers and all of the drama of the season early on in 2025, it would be devastating for Boston to then go on to lose him.
Alex Bregman will have a decision to make
It's a nerve-wracking time for Boston, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman did say that Boston is still the "most likely" landing spot for Bregman while hosting a livestream for Bleacher Report.
"Everything’s worked out great in Boston with Bregman," Heyman said. "So just because he’s opting out doesn’t mean he’s leaving. Why would he leave? Maybe he will if he gets a much better offer somewhere else. But I mean he is a great fit for Boston,” Heyman said on Bleacher Report. “That city, that ballpark with the Green Monster. He had a nice year. So many young guys. It’s great to have a veteran of the playoffs...
"Boston is the most likely candidate to sign Bregman, or re-sign Bregman. Great fit. They have the money from Devers. They need a third baseman. I do think Boston is No. 1.”
Don't lose hope yet, Red Sox fans.
