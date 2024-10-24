Insider Predicts Red Sox To 'Spend Big' With Multiple Superstars Available
The Boston Red Sox certainly have an interesting few months ahead of them.
Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record. It was a better season than each of the two before, but there still is more room for growth. The Red Sox should be excited and happy with the performance of some of their young core, like Tanner Houck and Jarren Duran, but Boston still missed the playoffs.
The Red Sox have done a great job building up the farm system. Boston has a very good young core in place, and now is the time to invest in a star or two in free agency to help take the club to another level. Boston has said all of the right things so far since the regular season ended, and it seems like it is willing to do just that.
Boston still has to wait a little bit until it can actually bring players in, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman predicted that the club will "spend big" this winter.
"Four teams that have to go -- I don't want to say crazy, but spend big -- are the (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Francisco Giants), Red Sox, (and) (Chicago Cubs)," Heyman said. "Red Sox, I mean, I don't know if they were concentrating on soccer or whatever. I mean, this isn't a great Red Sox (World Series) where you have (Alex Verdugo) in the series and you've got (Mookie Betts) in the series.
"That doesn't look good for the Red Sox. Everyone is reminded, how did they trade Mookie Betts? He's one of the best five players in the game. He's an all-time great, what a mistake. They need to make up for that and re-signing (Rafael Devers) not making up for the loss of Mookie Betts."
There will be plenty of players available this winter worth investing in for the Red Sox. Boston needs some pitching help and, specifically a left-handed one. Either Blake Snell or Max Fried could make perfect sense in that case. Teoscar Hernández could be a worthy pickup to add offense. The top two players available will be Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes. Could either make sense for Boston?
