Insider Urges Red Sox To Demote Slumping 22-Year-Old Rookie To Triple-A
Life has been difficult for every Boston Red Sox player in May, but perhaps none more so than Kristian Campbell.
After a fantastic debut in which Campbell was named American League Rookie of the Month for April, the 22-year-old has entered a long, brutal slump. He's got a .120/.175/.160 slash line in 20 games this month, the worst OPS for any qualified hitter in the majors.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox are flip-flopping Campbell's role seemingly by the day. He's batted five different places in the lineup, with at least 13 games batting fourth, sixth, and seventh. He also has been trying to learn first base, a brand-new position, on the fly, while being thrust into center field occasionally.
Amid the youngster's struggles, WEEI's Rob Bradford has a suggestion that might be unpopular to some: send Campbell back to Triple-A.
"Kristian Campbell is going to be a very good major leaguer, but what is best for him and the team - particularly since the club is intent on playing him at first base - is to send him back to Triple-A," Bradford wrote on Thursday.
"While the Red Sox keep leaning on the narrative of nurturing Anthony to the point of getting the best version of him upon arriving in the bigs, they have turned a blind eye toward what would be best for Campbell."
To make all of the puzzle pieces fit together, Bradford suggested calling up number-one prospect Roman Anthony, moving center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela to the infield, and once again asking designated hitter Rafael Devers to play first base.
Campbell shot through the minors last year, rising all the way from High-A to the big leagues in less than 12 months. Is it possible that the Red Sox have simply put too much on his plate?
Even if that's the case, there's no guarantee that a demotion is the right way to fix things. But now that their season has gone sideways, the Red Sox have to prioritize their young players' development while still trying to get back in the win column.
