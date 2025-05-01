Red Sox Receive Decision About Ex-All-Star's Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox had a decision looming ahead of them on Thursday.
Boston signed former All-Star Yasmani Grandal in the wake of Connor Wong fracturing his hand. Grandal has been with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox since then but had a decision to make on Thursday.
He signed a minor league pact with the Red Sox but there was a May 1st opt-out included. The Red Sox have rolled with Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol since Wong went down but it was shared on Wednesday that the team is hoping he can return to the majors as soon as this upcoming weekend.
If Wong is ready to go by the weekend, that would mean that Sabol would go back down to the minors, so what does that mean for Grandal? He's appeared in seven games so far for Worcester and is slashing .250/.379/.500 with one homer and five RBIs. He also has some experience with Garrett Crochet and Lucas Giolito from their time together with the Chicago White Sox.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared on Thursday that he has decided to stick around with the organization for the time being.
"Yasmani Grandal is remaining with the Red Sox organization in an effort to get more at-bats over the next couple weeks, per source, and not exercising his May 1 opt-out," Cotillo said. "There is interest elsewhere but Grandal likes the organization and is going to spend more time in Worcester."
He's sticking around for now in the minors, but will he get a shot with Boston this season?
