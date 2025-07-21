Jarren Duran Trade Update: 2 NL Teams 'Would Love' To Land Red Sox Star
No one on the Boston Red Sox has their head on a swivel quite like Jarren Duran these days.
A year ago, Duran was flying high, coming off an All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award. But times have changed, as the rest of the Boston outfield has blossomed, top prospect Roman Anthony has arrived, and Duran is having a good-not-great 2025 season.
The Red Sox have already traded one star player (Rafael Devers, if you hadn't heard) in the middle of the season. Moving on from Duran as well could create chaos in the clubhouse, yet it also might be the right move if Boston's surplus can land them a difference-making starting pitcher.
So with 10 days to go until the trade deadline, where do Duran talks stand?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic gave an update on Monday, reporting that the Red Sox had been talking about potential Duran teams with "several teams," and that the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are both enthusiastic potential suitors.
"The Red Sox have been discussing Jarren Duran with several teams — not because they necessarily want to trade him but because they like the outfield of Wilyer Abreu in right, Ceddanne Rafaela in center and Roman Anthony in left field, and Duran should not be a full-time DH at his age," wrote Bowden. "If the Red Sox trade him, it will be for a starting pitcher and perhaps a first baseman if they can find the right deal.
"The Padres and Phillies would love to land Duran. However, the Padres really don’t match up with Boston unless the Sox would take a pitcher on an expiring contract, like Dylan Cease or Michael King, or perhaps they could try a three-way trade with the Marlins where Boston would land Edward Cabrera from Miami, the Padres would get Duran and the Marlins would get prospects from both Boston and San Diego."
Duran, who turns 29 in September, has a .257/.322/.427 slash line (107 OPS+), eight home runs, 10 triples, 16 stolen bases, and 2.4 bWAR through 100 games. Somehow, he's become the least valuable Red Sox outfielder, as Wilyer Abreu (2.7 bWAR) and Ceddanne Rafaela (4.2) are both having monster years.
The more we hear about the potential of a Duran trade, the more it seems like a completely legitimate possibility that he's wearing a different uniform come Aug. 1. But the Red Sox shouldn't make that move unless they're confident they're getting someone back who can pitch a playoff game this year.