Key Red Sox Free Agent Projected For $32 Million; Insider Foreshadows Reunion
There's been endless talk about who the Boston Red Sox will pursue from outside the organization in free agency, but how about keeping one of their own?
After an 81-81 season, some clear objectives have formed for the Red Sox--most notably, finding a top-tier starting pitcher and a right-handed power bat. In regards to the latter, there aren't too many righties with more pop available this winter than Boston's 2024 home run leader.
Tyler O'Neill, the 29-year-old Canadian outfielder with the biggest biceps in baseball, is set to hit the open market after pacing the Red Sox with 31 round-trippers in 2024. O'Neill was inconsistent and injury-prone, but when he was on, he was the best power threat Boston had this year.
Now, the Red Sox are faced with the decision of whether to pursue a reunion, given the loaded group of young outfielders they also have jockeying for playing time. O'Neill is also eligible for the qualifying offer of just over $21 million, and the Red Sox have a tough decision to make of whether or not to extend that offer.
On Thursday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted that O'Neill would land a two-year, $32 million contract--and only listed the Red Sox as a fit for the slugger's services.
"Tyler O’Neill is like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger — when he can stay healthy and play up to his potential, he delivers. This year he slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs in 113 games. However, it was only the second somewhat healthy successful season of his career," Bowden said.
"O’Neill had multiple stints on the injured list this year and has played more than 100 games only twice in his seven-year career. Despite coming off a productive season, that lack of availability will force him to sign another short-term contract."
Bowden, a former major-league general manager, included O'Neill as the 29th-ranked free agent among his list of the top 45. Notably, Bowden named multiple team fits for most free agents, including as many as five or six teams for some players, so only including the Red Sox for O'Neill is certainly a sign that Bowden foresees a reunion.
Qualifying offer or not, the Red Sox's pursuit of O'Neill could go in a number of directions. If he returns, Boston has to hope he's an even healthier, more consistent version of the player they saw in 2024.
More MLB: Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Predicts Boston Will Sign $600 Million Superstar