Kristian Campbell Update: Red Sox Phenom Scratched Vs. Blue Jays
The Boston Red Sox didn’t have the night that they wanted to have on Thursday.
Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays after blowing a 6-0 lead on Wednesday night. The Red Sox had 2-0 lead late and ended up losing once again thanks to a long home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
It’s always tough to lose, but the Red Sox dealt with a little bit more on Thursday. For example, Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell was scratched from the lineup late before Thursday’s contest due to rib discomfort, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Kristian Campbell scratched from Red Sox lineup with right rib discomfort," Smith said.
After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave the latest update about his status, as shared by MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"'Day to day. He felt it stretching today, so we decided to shut him down.' -- Alex Cora, on Kristian Campbell's sore right rib discomfort," Browne shared.
It's positive to hear that he is day-to-day at this point, but it still was nerve-wracking for Boston fans after the news broke on Thursday about the red-hot rookie. So far this season he hasn't just been the best rookie in the American League, but one of the best overall players for Boston. He's currently slashing .301/.407/.495 with four homers, and 12 RBIs in 29 games played. The severity of his injury hasn't been shared beyond the fact that Cora called him day-to-day.
