Masataka Yoshida Has Update About Red Sox's Biggest Mystery
Over the course of the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far much has been made about Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida.
He had offseason shoulder surgery, which is why he is not currently with the team. Yoshida has been building up his throwing and isn’t at a level that the team is comfortable putting him in the outfield right now. Recently, a video was shared of Yoshida throwing at Fenway Park, and it was pretty clear that he wasn’t fully healthy.
The team has been pretty candid about that fact. Boston has also made it clear that he won’t be with the team until he can throw at 100 percent. While this is the case, Boston did use him in Spring Training as a designated hitter. Why do that if he then wouldn't get into big league action until he was ready to play the outfield? Boston could’ve easily just rested him throughout Spring Training. But, Boston borderline hurt itself by rolling with him in the outfield because it has given fans ammunition to wonder if there was anything odd going on behind the scenes.
The team has said that they want him to be at 100 percent throwing. He, himself, weighed in on the noise on Tuesday and made it clear that he could hit right now for the team if they wanted him to, but his shoulder isn't where he wants it to be, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"When I stretch out to 120 feet, that’s when I kind of feel the pain,” Yoshida said. “I’m going to have to let it sit and see how I feel...That’s something that I kind of have to be dealing with throughout the year. At least this year I will have to deal with the pain...
"As far as the hitting, no problem...“But I’m not recovering or making the progress at the pace that I wanted to. Let’s put it that way.”
There's been speculation and conspiracy theories that the Red Sox are stashing Yoshida in the minors because of a lack of opportunities at the big league level. Boston currently is 18-19 on the season and could use a boost. Clearly, there isn't funny business going on and he's simply still dealing with the fallout from surgery.
